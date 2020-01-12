49ers win over Vikings

By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Richard Sherman anticipated the route for an interception and then watched the San Francisco 49ers run eight straight times for the touchdown that put them in control of their first playoff game in six years.

The dominant defense and powerful running game that carried the Niners to an 8-0 start this season delivered a 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round Saturday.

