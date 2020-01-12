49ers win over Vikings

Home 2020 January 49ers win over Vikings

By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Richard Sherman anticipated the route for an interception and then watched the San Francisco 49ers run eight straight times for the touchdown that put them in control of their first playoff game in six years.

The dominant defense and powerful running game that carried the Niners to an 8-0 start this season delivered a 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round Saturday.

Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE.. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Football, Sports / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Eagles advance with win over Falcons
High-octane offenses hook up in title games
Wilson leads Seahawks past Eagles
Jaguars stun Steelers
Henry, Titans stun Patriots 20-13 in upset
Cowboys, Packers to meet again in playoffs
Titans stun Ravens
Patriots advance to AFC championship

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar