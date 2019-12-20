Wooten named KTC November student of the month

TALIHINA—Kiamichi Technology Centers, Talihina campus nominated Alisha Wooten, a practical nursing student, as the November student of the month. She received a cashier’s check from Klancy Walker, branch manager at The Community State Bank-Talihina branch.

“Alisha is our class president where she demonstrates leadership and citizenship not only at school but in the community. She has a deep caring and concern for the client’s she serves. Alisha goes above and beyond to demonstrate the importance of being in class and at her clinical on time,” said Alpha Seeley, Practical Nursing instructor at Kiamichi Tech Talihina.

