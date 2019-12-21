Winter brings rain, cool temps on arrival

Rain and cool early for Saturday in the area with partly cloudy skies later in the day on the first day of winter. The high will be 51 degrees with a low of 32 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:22 a.m. with sunset at 5:10 p.m.

