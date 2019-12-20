Tribal leaders reject governor’s extension plan

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Leaders from nearly every Oklahoma-based Indian tribe that has a gambling compact with the state on Thursday rejected Gov. Kevin Stitt’s offer to extend the compacts for an additional eight months.

Flanked by leaders from 32 separate tribes, Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matthew Morgan said the tribes are united in their rejection of Stitt’s offer.

“We stand united today against the proposed extension by Gov. Stitt as utterly unnecessary, given the automatic renewal,” Morgan said.

