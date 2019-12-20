Time to request absentee ballots

OKLAHOMA CITY–Voters who want to vote by mail for the 2020 Election Year should submit their absentee ballot applications to their county election boards as soon as possible. Voters can request absentee ballots for individual elections or for all elections they are eligible to vote in during the 2020 Election Year. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.

Voters can apply electronically using the new OK Voter Portal at: elections.ok.gov/ovp or download an application at: elections.ok.gov. Applications can also be obtained at all county election boards.

For election deadlines and more information on requesting absentee ballots or registering to vote, contact your County Election Board or the State Election Board at: (405) 521-2391 or [email protected].

