Thunder get win over Suns

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder proved earlier in the week they can rally for dramatic wins.

On Friday night, they showed they can control a game throughout. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 32 points, and the Thunder rolled past the Phoenix Suns 126-108.

The Thunder had come back from 26 points down against Chicago to win on Monday and from 24 points down against Memphis to claim a victory Wednesday.

