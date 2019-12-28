Thunder beat Hornets 104-102 in OT

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — After 15 seasons in the NBA, Chris Paul said there’s nothing that beats playing in the fourth quarter.

After making some clutch plays in it Friday, he had enough left to come up big in overtime.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, Dennis Schroder added 24 off the bench and Paul had 10 of his 16 points after the third quarter as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-102 for their fifth win in the last six games.

