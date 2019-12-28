Teen jumps off overpass near Walmart

POTEAU–A youth was life flighted Friday afternoon after she jumped from the overpass by Walmart and was then struck by a vehicle, according to the Poteau Police Department.

Reports from several people who were in the area at the time said construction workers at the overpass attempted to talk to the person. PD said the workers called it in to police.

Poteau Police Department, Poteau Fire Department, and LeFlore County EMS responded.

According to her sister, Kaitlynn Collins, who posted the information on the Ledger’s Facebook page, the teen was in surgery getting pins in her leg. She also has a broken ankle and femur on the same leg and the other leg is broken under the knee. She also has a broken clavicle, pelvic, broken ribs and back. Other injuries were a lacerated live and blood in a lung.

