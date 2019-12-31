Sooners roll past UTRGV

By MURRAY EVANS Associated Press

NORMAN (AP) — Wanting a sharp performance after four so-so outings, Brady Manek and Oklahoma produced one Monday night against Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

Manek, a junior forward, scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Oklahoma cruised to a 91-72 win over the Vaqueros in the Sooners’ penultimate nonconference game of the basketball season.

Kur Kuath added 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots and Austin Reaves scored 12 points for Oklahoma (10-3), which used its considerable size advantage to dominate inside against UTRGV, recording eight dunks while building a 50-32 halftime lead.

