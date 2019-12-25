Sooners count on experience, speed

By GEORGE HENRY Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray knows the Sooners’ defense is preparing for its toughest challenge of the season and believes experience on the national stage will be a big factor.

No. 1 LSU (13-0) enters the College Football Playoff semifinal in Saturday’s Peach Bowl leading the nation in yards per game and red-zone production. The Tigers are the first Southeastern Conference team with a 4,000-yard passer — Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow — a 1,200-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers.

Murray is confident, though, that No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) has plenty of momentum as the Big 12 champion, and the Sooners are familiar with this setting after making it to football’s final four for the third straight year and the fourth time in five seasons.

“I think it’s going to be extremely critical for us to use that experience to our advantage for this game,” Murray said. “I think we’ve been in a lot of big games as a group, and I think it’s just going to be extremely critical for us to just stay true to us and understand that if we just do our jobs, our jobs are enough to get done what we want to get done.”

