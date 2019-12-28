Services set for Sharon Harrison

POTEAU—Funeral services for Sharon Ruth Harrison, 76, of Poteau are Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Cross Community Church in Poteau with Rev. Jason Waymire officiating.

Burial will follow at the Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, under the direction of Grace Manor Funeral Service of Poteau.

She was born May 26, 1943 to Clyde and Esther Loueen (Harrison) Stringfellow, and passed away Dec. 27, 2019 in Pocola.

Surviving family members are her daughter Michelle Ford and husband Charles Jr.; son Marcus Harris IV and wife Jennifer; sisters Terry Waymire and husband Jerry, and Wanetta McKay and husband Jerold; and brother Kenneth Smith, Jr. and wife Judy; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tamaira Harris; son, Michael McPhail; two great grandchildren; and one brother.

