Services set for Lester French

POTEAU—Funeral services for Lester William French, 65, of Poteau are Monday at 2 p.m. at the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Poteau with Bro. Carl Daniels and Bro. David Dennis officiating.

Burial will follow at the Summerfield Cemetery, under the direction of Grace Funeral Services of Poteau.

He was born June 27, 1954 in Bellflower, California and passed away Dec. 25, 2019 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Surviving family members are daughters Tonia and Shawn Armstrong of Poteau, and Twila and J.W. Hightower of McAlester; a son, Christopher French, of Heavener; four sisters Terry Burr of Hastings, Minnesota, Debbie Burr of Hastings, Mary Edgeberg of Menomonie, Wisconsin and Kimberly Burr of Menomonie; five brothers Larry French of Shady Point, Roy Mallette Jr. of Menomonie, Walter (Butch) Mallette of Hastings, Mike Burr of Hasting, and Tim Burr of Poteau; birth mother, Beverly Mallette Burr; nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his biological father Roy Mallette, Sr.; mother, Ida French Clough; father, Thomas Edward French; and stepfather, Emmett Clough.