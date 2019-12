Services set for Dottie Tucker

POTEAU—Funeral services for Dorothy G “Dottie” Tucker, 81, of Poteau, are Monday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Phil McGehee officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 in Poteau and was born Jan. 9, 1938 in Cameron to James H. and Renetta (Shipman) McBee.

Survivors include her children Robyn Tittle and husband Eddie, Noel Barnett and wife Laurie, and Jerry Barnett; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; stepson, Danny Tucker; and brothers Lloyd and Jerry McBee.