Services set for Alma Butler

SHADY POINT—Funeral services for Alma Lee (Stacy) Butler, 85, of Shady Point, are Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Victory Worship Center in Spiro with Rev. Bryan Fouts officiating.

Burial will follow at the Shady Point Cemetery, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

She was born Nov. 27, 1934 in Heavener to Lee and Dena (Benson) Stacy, and passed away Dec. 29, 2019 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Surviving family members are her husband, Eulice Butler, of the home; son Alan Butler and wife Rochelle of Panama; daughter La Dena and husband Hal of Shady Point; brother Will Stacy and wife Edna of Shady Point; sister-in-law, Mary Stacy; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and siblings Pete Butler and wife Nancy of Spiro, Betty Christenberry and husband Eugene of Cameron, Joyce Dilts and husband Don of Wyoming and Ken Butler and wife Carolyn of Shady Point.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Dale Stacy.

