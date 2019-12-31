Services planned for ‘Red’ Cloud

POTEAU—Funeral services for Charles Ray “Red” Cloud, 89, of Poteau are Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau.

Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

He passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 in Poteau and was born July 26, 1930 in Yuma, Arizona to Jacob “Louis” and Ola Belle (Peerson) Cloud.

Surviving family members are his wife, Carmel (Call) Cloud, of the home; sons Carlon and Lola Cloud of LaGrange, Kentucky and Chuck Cloud of Poteau; daughters Marilyn Sue and Patrick Weldon of Poteau, and Carolyn Jean and Mike Young of Wister; sister, Mildred Young, of Edmond; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Harlon Cloud; brothers Frank Cloud and Jake Cloud; and sisters Helen Hill and Launa Turner.

