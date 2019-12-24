Services planned for Dillan Sloan

TULSA–Funeral service for Dillan Chase Sloan, 23, of Tulsa is Saturday at 10 a.m. at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home Chapel in Muskogee.

He was born April 24, 1996 in Tulsa to Kimberly May Wood and Shelby Ray Sloan and passed away Dec. 16, 2019 in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Surviving family members include his father Shelby Sloan and wife Lori; mother, Kimberly Wood; stepmother, Amber Martin; sisters Jessica Sloan, Emily Sloan and McKenzie Gaines; brothers Joshua Earle, Ayden Sloan and Zakery Gaines; and grandparents Cotton Sloan, Elaine Watson, Randy and Theresa Martin.

He was preceded in death by his G-Pops, Mike Wood, G-Mom, Harriet Jackson, and grandma, Barbara Carry.

