Poteau wrestling team opens season

By DAVID SEELEY, Sports Editor

The Poteau High School wrestlers finally get to begin their season tonight in a home triangular against both Fort Smith, Ark., high schools – Northside and Southside – at 6 p.m. at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse.

“Everybody right now is ready to get started,” Poteau coach Chris Ford said. “We had a great football season, but now we just want to get into wrestling shape. There is that big difference between football and wrestling shape. That will be the hardest thing to overcome.”

Four starting wrestlers back for the Pirates are Curtis Culwell at 132 pounds, Bailey (B.J.) Kneisley at 138 (who could go up to 145), Ethan Carey at 170 (or possibly 180) and Jake Patterson at 195.

There are some new faces to the varsity program. Rounding out the roster will be Ian Tharp at 120 pounds, Skyler Hawk at 126, Wyatt Foster and Aiden Jennings at 145, Zane Hendrix and Caden Warren at 152, Troy Montez at 170, Grant Ford and Lane Clark at 220 and Trey Jones and Alston Lloyd at heavyweight.

“There will be some new faces, too,” Ford said. “We lost some good ones. We’ve had some very skilled veterans over the years. Now, there’s room at the table. (Grant Ford) hasn’t wrestled in a couple of years. He’ll be at his brother’s (Seth Ford) weight. He’ll have some big shoes to fill, but I have no doubt that he’ll be fine.”

The Pirates have had the un-good luck of being put into a very competitive Class 4A District Duals pairing. This year is no different as Poteau will be paired with Fort Gibson, Sallisaw and Catoosa.

“You’re going to see some good quality teams,” Ford said. “Poteau, Sallisaw and Fort Gibson are kind of old hats (as far as being paired together for Class 4A District Duals). Catoosa will be a different one in there. We’ve wrestled at Catoosa for the last two regionals, so we know their facilities, coach and some of the kids. Hopefully, we can put on a good showing, and try to do what we do.”

For the first time, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association is allowing a trial season for female wrestling, so there will be at least one Lady Pirate wrestling – Kymber Hinson at 140 pounds – with the hopes of more participants.

“This is a trial year in the state of Oklahoma to get it all started,” Ford said. “(Hinson) wrestled for us in junior high and in the youth program (Poteau Youth Wrestling). Right now, it’s very foreign to them. We’re going to introduce it. Any girls who want to come out and wrestle, get after it and learn what the sport is about, it will benefit them. We’re hoping to get a few out. I don’t know how many we’ll get out, but we’ll do good with the ones we’ll have. I just want to give it a good jump for the future. Next year, females will have their own state tournament and duals. What a time to get in on the ground floor for female wrestling.”

Now, it’s all up to the wrestlers to make the best of the opportunities they have before them.

“What an opportunity we’ve given ourselves,” Ford said. “New faces to see some of the things that we do. We’re always going to get after it. Always excited to be a Pirate.”

2019-20 Poteau Wrestling Schedule

Date Opponent(s) Site Time

Dec. 19 FS Northside, Southside-x Home 6 p.m.

Dec. 20 Vian Junior High Dual Tournament There TBA.

Jan 3 Vian-x Home 6 p.m.

Jan. 10-11 Cushing Tournament There TBA.

Jan. 20 Class 4A JH District Duals Fort Gibson TBA.

Jan. 23 Class 4A District Duals Sallisaw TBA.

Jan. 24-25 Paul Post Tournament Sallisaw TBA.

Jan. 31 Maverick Conf. Tour.-x Seq.-Tahl. TBA.

Feb. 1 Maverick Conf. Tour.-x Seq.-Tahl. TBA.

Feb. 14-15 Class 4A Dual State Tournament TBA TBA.

Feb. 21-22 Class 4A Regional Tournament TBA TBA.

Feb. 28-29 Class 4A State Tournament OKC TBA.

x – Denotes junior high participation as well.