Poteau wrestlers open season with wins

By DAVID SEELEY, Sports Editor

POTEAU – The Poteau High School wrestling team opened the season with a pair of home wins in Thursday night’s triangular over both Fort Smith, Arkansas, high school squads.

The Pirates downed the Northside Grizzlies 54-30, then ended the night with a 9-6 win over Southside – in which there only were three matches contested.

Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. This is our free Friday edition so all the content is free. The update has exclusive content and is available to subscribers to the newsletter. Subscribers also receive our weekly e-edition for free. You can subscribe to our daily newsletter at https://heavenerledger.substack.com/.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.