Playoff teams’ in-house hires getting it done

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

Former Clemson athletic director Terry Don Phillips made a deal with Dabo Swinney when he decided to make him the Tigers head football coach.

“There were people that were very skeptical of that hire,” Phillips recently recalled. “I said, ‘Dabo, if it don’t work out what’s going to happen, you come over here and you help me pack up my office. And I’ll go over there and I’ll pack up your office, and we’ll walk out together. Because if it doesn’t work out that’s exactly what’s going to happen.”

Phillips has been retired since 2013 and is hailed as a visionary for seeing the potential in Swinney. The Tigers are 129-30 since Phillips promoted the then-39-year-old wide receivers coach.

This College Football Playoff shows that sometimes the best person for the job is someone already in the building.

