PKMS students of the month for December 2019

POTEAU—Pansy Kidd Middle School students of the month for December.
Eighth grade
Name: Jasmin Colunga
Parents: Anabel Colunga
Electives: none listed
She likes school because: I like to learn math.
Name: Connor May
Parents: Jason May, Jenna Wiles, Alicia May,, Joe Wiles
Electives: Athletics, explore
He likes school because: It’s chill and I like hanging out with my friends
Seventh grade
Name: Betsy Gavina
Parents: Maricela Gavino
Electives: Intermediate band, cross county
She likes school because: I get to spend time with my friends and have fun
Name: Ryker Holt
Parents: Tami Holt, Robert Hold
Electives: Baseball, football, wrestling
He likes school because: I get to see my friends and learn new stuff.
Sixth grade
Name: Ava Zink
Parents: Elizabeth Zink, Thomas Zink
Electives: Athletics, explore
She likes school because: I learn new things and get to see my friends.
Name: Solomon Grant
Parents: Solomon Grant, Cherie Grant
Electives: Explorer, athletics
He likes school because: I am able to play basketball and be with friends.
