PKMS students of the month for December 2019

POTEAU—Pansy Kidd Middle School students of the month for December.

Eighth grade

Jasmin Colunga

Parents: Anabel Colunga

Electives: none listed

She likes school because: I like to learn math.

Connor May

Parents: Jason May, Jenna Wiles, Alicia May,, Joe Wiles

Electives: Athletics, explore

He likes school because: It’s chill and I like hanging out with my friends

Seventh grade

Betsy Gavina

Parents: Maricela Gavino

Electives: Intermediate band, cross county

She likes school because: I get to spend time with my friends and have fun

Ryker Holt

Parents: Tami Holt, Robert Hold

Electives: Baseball, football, wrestling

He likes school because: I get to see my friends and learn new stuff.

Sixth grade

Ava Zink

Parents: Elizabeth Zink, Thomas Zink

Electives: Athletics, explore

She likes school because: I learn new things and get to see my friends.

Solomon Grant

Parents: Solomon Grant, Cherie Grant

Electives: Explorer, athletics

He likes school because: I am able to play basketball and be with friends.

