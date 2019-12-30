OSU routs SE Louisiana

By JOHN TRANCHINA Associated Press

STILLWATER (AP) — Oklahoma State leading scorer Isaac Likekele returned after missing four games with an illness and the difference in his team’s performance was significant at both ends of the floor.

Thomas Dziagwa scored 14 points and Jonathan Laurent added 11 points and six rebounds off the bench to help lead Oklahoma State to an 82-31 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m pleased we took care of business today, like a team who plays in our league that’s supposed to contend on some level is supposed to do,” said Cowboys coach Mike Boynton. “We’ll take it.”

