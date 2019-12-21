Oklahoma panel certifies $8.3B

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will have about $8.3 billion in available revenue to spend on next year’s budget, roughly the same as was spent on the current year’s budget, a state panel determined on Friday.

The Oklahoma Board of Equalization certified the $8.3 billion, a figure Gov. Kevin Stitt will use to prepare his proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Stitt said he also plans to reduce agency budgets to account for about $250 million in “one-time” expenses that were approved last year. That additional revenue should allow for extra spending on priorities like health care and education, Stitt said.

