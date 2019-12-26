Oklahoma fishing report 12-25-19

NORTHEAST

Lower Illinois River: Dec. 21. Elevation normal, water 54 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait and Powerbait below the dam and around the Watts area. Water is now cycling where there are times of no generation. During those periods of low flow, fishing is improving. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Tenkiller: Dec. 23. Elevation normal, water upper 30s and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on minnows and small lures around docks and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and live shad around docks. White and black crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks. Fishermen are reporting most fishing as fair. Some sand bass being caught trolling. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: Dec. 23. Elevation above average, water clear. White crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on shad and stinkbait around river channel. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

SOUTHEAST

Broken Bow: Dec. 19. Elevation below average, water 52. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on spoons around main lake and points. White and black crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: Dec. 20. Elevation normal, water 47 and murky. Striped bass excellent on plastics, small lures, and topwater below and around the dam. White bass good on jigs, live bait, live shad, and minnows below the dam, and around the dam and main lake. Blue catfish fair on hot dogs, shad, shrimp, and Snickers bar below the dam, and around the dam, discharge, main lake, and river mouth. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: Dec. 20. Elevation normal, water 56 and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, and river channel. Black and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: Dec. 19. Elevation normal, water 52 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, lipless baits, and plastics around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped hybrid bass and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and stinkbait around coves, inlet, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: Dec. 20. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on Powerbait, small lures, tube jigs, and worms around channels, rocks, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: Dec. 20. Elevation normal, water 53. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jerk bait, and plastics around channels, flats, main lake, and points. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver around creek channels and river mouth. White crappie and white bass fair on minnows around channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: Dec. 20. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on spoons around the main lake and points. Black crappie good on jigs around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: Dec. 20. Elevation normal, water murky. White crappie and white bass good on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, and minnows around channels, creek channels, inlet, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, shad, and stinkbait around channels, inlet, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: Dec. 18. Elevation normal, water 52. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits, and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels, main lake, and shorelines. White crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: Dec. 21. Elevation normal, water 53 and clear. Striped bass good on Alabama rig, flukes, and live shad around flats, main lake, and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels, flats, and points. Winter fishing is in full swing. Live bait and deadsticking are the best methods for catching stripers. Jug lining for blue cats with shad is an effective method. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: Dec. 20. Elevation above average, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and channels. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, and shad below the dam, and around channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. White and black crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, and cedar structure. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Waurika: Dec. 22. Elevation below average, water high 40s and murky. Striped hybrid bass and white bass fair on live shad around channels and main lake. Black and white crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.