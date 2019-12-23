Obituary for Sharon Hurst

POTEAU–Sharon Lea Hurst, 71, of Poteau, was born Jan.21, 1948, in Poteau to Sherman and Ruth (Sturgis) Dunn and passed away Dec. 22, 2019, in Poteau.

Funeral service is Saturday at 10 a.m. at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Sharon was a long-time resident of the area, a member of Cross Community Church, and a 1966 graduate of Poteau High School. She graduated from Southeastern State University with a bachelors and masters degree. Sharon also received a masters degree from N. Louisiana State University. She was the director of financial aid at Carl Albert State College in Poteau. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Sharon will be deeply missed by everyone whom knew and loved her.

Surviving family members are her husband, Jim Hurst, of the home; one son, Jon Hurst, of Tulsa; three sisters Helen Hughes and husband Kelly of Monroe, Linda Reiter and husband Joe of Eufaula, and Maggie Otterson and husband Kevin of Ketchum; two brothers Robert Dunn of Poteau, and Jeff Dunn and wife Barbara of Wister; one sister-in-law Barbara Wisdom and husband Junior Pocola; one grandson, Ryan Davis, of Poteau; numerous cousins, other relatives and a host of many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Ruth Dunn; and two brothers, Jerry Houston and Bill Dunn.

Pallbearers are Paul Tolbert, Loyd Jaeger, Wesley Jaegar, Bill Gann, David Wann, and Ronnie Riggs.

Viewing is Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Sharon’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.