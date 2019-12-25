Obituary for Matthew Mundy

HOWE–Matthew Aaron Mundy, 35, of Howe, was born Nov. 4, 1984 in Ft. Leonardwood, Missouri to Johnny Lee Mundy and Linda Kay (Yandell) Howard and passed away Dec. 22, 2019 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Funeral service is Friday at 11 a.m. at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Rev. Jason Loyd officiating. Burial is at 1 p.m. in the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas, with military honors. The arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Matthew was a long-time resident of the area, a floorhand for Latshaw Drilling, and a member of Howe First Baptist Church. Matthew was a veteran of the United States Army, where he received the Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Medal. He loved to hunt and watch his girls play softball. Matthew loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Matthew will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Surviving family members are his wife, Kendra Mundy, of the home; three daughters Ryleigh, Kylie and MattiLynn Mundy, all of the home; his parents Johnny Mundy and Margot of Van Buren, Arkansas, and Linda Howard of Heavener; two sisters Shelly Ann Smith and husband Scott of Rudy, Arkansas, and Leslie Shipman of Howe; four brothers Johnny Mundy, Jr. and wife Nicole of Howe, Jose Villarrubia and wife Stacy of Fort. Smith, Javier Mehrara and finance Jessica of Denver, Colorado, and Timmy Coker of Poteau; his mother-in-law and father-in-law James Morrison and wife Barbara of Howe; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.

Pallbearers are John Mundy, Jose Villarrubia, Javier Mehrara, Kendall Loman, John Hamilton, Cody Reed, Lane Putman and James Master.

Honorary pallbearers are the State Farm Chaos softball team Kylie Mundy #8, Briley Bowman #25, Ava Hamilton #7, Emery Loman #2, Rainey Self #3, Gracyn Soehlman #5, Jaylee Tackett #1, Hayden White #14, Latshaw Drilling Company and Bear Stovers.

Viewing is Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will have visitation with friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

