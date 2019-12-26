Obituary for Larry Ryles

LeFLORE–Larry Ryles, 72 of LeFlore passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 and was born March 9, 1947 to Bill and Troy Mae Ryles.

The funeral service is Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Salonia Free Will Baptist Church, under the direction of Jones-Harkins Funeral Home of Wilburton.

He married his high school sweetheart, Pat, on Sept. 6, 1965 in LeFlore. He was a retired lease operator for Sampson Resources.  Larry was a member of the Salonia Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and song leader.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; their five children and spouses Tracy and Randy, Terry, Kim, Brian and Lori, Mike and Jennifer; 14 grandchildren; his sisters Ollie, Mary and Frankie; and family and friends.

