Obituary for Gwyndolyn Lord

Gwyndolyn Sue (Cauthron) Lord, 79, of Heavener, was born Sept. 17, 1940 in Pine Valley to William Linnie and Elsie (Kelley) Cauthren and passed away Dec. 27, 2019 in Tulsa.

Funeral service is Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener, with Bro. Alvin Branscum officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Gwyndolyn was a life-long resident of the area and a member of the Heavener First Baptist Church. She was an LPN where she worked for EOMC in Poteau until she retired. Her family, especially her children and grandchildren was her pride and joy. Gwyndolyn will be deeply missed by many whom loved and knew her. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

Surviving family members are four daughters Debra Brown of Wagoner, Sue Lord of Heavener, Lorie Lord of Heavener and Angela Smith of Heavener; two adopted daughters Kim Moore and Norma Lusk, both of Heavener; a daughter-in-law, Marie Lord; one son-in-law, Tommy Bellman; two brothers Charles Cauthron of Heavener and Jack Cauthron of Colorado; 13 grandchildren Hillary and Mike LeDoux of Wagoner, Scot McFarland of Pryor, Bryan Lord of Heavener, Kristina Sisco of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Matthew Sisco of Fort Smith, William Smith of Heavener, Brendon Smith and Haely Smith, both of Greenwood, Arkansas; Carmen Herbert of Fort Smith, Teresa Singleton of Y City, Arkansas, Tracy Plowman of Waldron, Arkansas, Connie Black of Russellville, Arkansas and Wesley Claunts of Havana, Arkansas; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edgar Lord, Sr.; one daughter, Sandra Bellman; one son, Edgar Lord, Jr.; four brothers; and one sister.

Pallbearers are family members.

Viewing is Sunday from noon to 7 p.m., Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.

Visitation is Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

