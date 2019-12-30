Obituary for Bill Skelton

HODGEN–Bill Gene Skelton, 87, of Hodgen, was born Jan.21, 1932 in Heavener to Charles and Maud (Birdwell) Skelton and passed away Dec. 24, 2019 in Poteau.

Funeral service was Monday at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Rev. John Mark Little officiating. Burial followed in the Hodgen Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Bill was a life-long resident of the area, a retired truck driver for CCC Trucking and OK Foods, and a member of the Big Creek Baptist Church. He loved fishing, spending time with his family and friends. Bill will be dearly missed by many whom loved and knew him.

Surviving family members are his wife, Deborah Skelton, of the home; one daughter-in-law, Melba Skelton, of Hodgen; one stepson, Michael Meeks, of Morgantown, West Virginia; and numerous other relatives and a host of many friends

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Gene Skelton; two sisters Irene McCurtain and Helen Taylor; and four brothers Lester, Clyde, Floyd and Woodrow McCurtain.