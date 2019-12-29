No. 3 Tigers beat No. 2 Ohio State 29-23

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Blaring from the Clemson locker room after yet another playoff victory was Aretha Franklin’s classic “Respect.”

The Tigers have won two of the last three national titles and become college football’s gold standard program, yet still often feel overlooked. Doubted. Disrespected.

Sure, Clemson ran roughshod through the Atlantic Coast Conference. But was it too easy?

Facing a serious challenger for the first time in months, No. 3 Clemson and its perfect quarterback had to tap into their championship DNA to advance to the College Football Playoff title game for the fourth time in five years.

Trevor Lawrence connected with Travis Etienne on a 34-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter, capping a 94-yard march, and the defending national champions beat No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 Saturday night in the Fiesta Bowl.

