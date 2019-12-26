Near-record highs on Thursday

Partly cloudy skies for Thursday with clouds increasing later in the day. The high will be 67 degrees with a low of 51 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:24 a.m. with sunset at 5:13 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. The update has exclusive content and is available to subscribers to the newsletter. Subscribers also receive our weekly e-edition for free. You can subscribe to our daily newsletter at https://heavenerledger.substack.com/.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.