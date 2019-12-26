Near-record highs on Thursday

Partly cloudy skies for Thursday with clouds increasing later in the day. The high will be 67 degrees with a low of 51 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:24 a.m. with sunset at 5:13 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger's morning newsletter HERE.

