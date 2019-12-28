Mond leads A&M to win over OSU

Home 2019 December Mond leads A&M to win over OSU

OSU’s Braydon Johnson tries to get away from a pair of Texas A&M defenders. Photo by OSU Athletic Department.

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher talks to his team every day about the importance of grit.

On Friday night the Aggies showed the quality their coach talks about so much when they shook off a tough start to rally for 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.

“When they jumped out early we didn’t say, ‘Here we go again,'” Fisher said. “They said, `We’re going to fix this. We’re going to handle it. We’re going to keep our poise.’ Then they got in the groove and got their confidence back and started playing well.”

Kellen Mond ran for a career-high 117 yards and threw a touchdown pass as Texas A&M scored 24 straight points to overcome the early deficit.

Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. The update has exclusive content and is available to subscribers to the newsletter. Subscribers also receive our weekly e-edition for free.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Football, Sports / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Gundy to be featured on ESPN car wash
OSU picked 11th in Amway Poll
TCU gets bowl eligible again with 31-24 win over Oklahoma St
OSU gets by Virginia Tech to win bowl game
Cowboys look for strong start against SE Louisiana
McCleskey making a difference for OSU
Rudolph, Washington seek Big 12 title
Lock, No. 24 Missouri face Oklahoma State

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar