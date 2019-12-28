Mond leads A&M to win over OSU

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher talks to his team every day about the importance of grit.

On Friday night the Aggies showed the quality their coach talks about so much when they shook off a tough start to rally for 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.

“When they jumped out early we didn’t say, ‘Here we go again,'” Fisher said. “They said, `We’re going to fix this. We’re going to handle it. We’re going to keep our poise.’ Then they got in the groove and got their confidence back and started playing well.”

Kellen Mond ran for a career-high 117 yards and threw a touchdown pass as Texas A&M scored 24 straight points to overcome the early deficit.

