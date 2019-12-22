Minnesota blows out OSU, 86-66

By JOHN TRANCHINA Associated Press

TULSA (AP) — Minnesota had yet to win a game this season outside of Williams Arena in Minneapolis, so their so-called neutral-site game on Saturday against Oklahoma State in Tulsa was a big test.

Gabe Kalscheur scored 24 of his career-high 34 points in the first half to help lead Minnesota to an 86-66 victory, about 70 miles from Oklahoma State’s campus.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino believes that his team, which was 0-4 in away games, learned some lessons from its tough nonconference schedule.

