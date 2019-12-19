Memorial services planned for Dave Butler

POTEAU—Memorial services for Dave Hershel Butler, 71, of Poteau are Monday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 in Poteau and was born Dec. 21, 1947, in Idabel, to Doc and Dora (Eades) Butler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and by brothers Freddy and Dale Butler.

