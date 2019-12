HOWE—Memorial service for Timothy Calvin Wright is Saturday at noon at his home in Howe.

He passed away Dec. 13, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn; mother, Gail; and father, Robert Henry.; and uncle, Bill Wright.

