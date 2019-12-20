Manhunt continues after man shot at Oklahoma City mall

By SUE OGROCKI undefined

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A manhunt continued Thursday night for a suspect who shot another man during an argument inside an Oklahoma City mall, forcing its closure as police spent hours searching stores and clearing out frightened shoppers who hid following the gunfire.

Capt. Larry Withrow said Penn Square Mall had been cleared, and video footage had been found showing the suspect leaving just after the fight.

Police said the victim was in critical but stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the chest.

