Manek’s late 3 lifts Oklahoma past UCF 53-52

By JUSTIN TINDER Associated Press

NORMAN (AP) — Brady Manek grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 13 points, including a critical 3-pointer late, and Oklahoma overcame poor shooting to hold off Central Florida 53-52 on Saturday.

Manek’s 3 with 1:20 to play put the Sooners (8-3) up 53-45, but the Knights scored four unanswered points while the Sooners missed two shots and a 3-pointer at the buzzer by UCF’s Dre Fuller Jr. missed.

“Unbelievable effort and a great response by our team when our shooting wasn’t there,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “Brady hit that big shot late which was huge for us.”

Kristian Doolittle scored 12 points for Oklahoma (8-3), whose 53 points was their lowest scoring output this season behind the 54 points scored in a loss at Stanford.

