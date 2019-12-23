LSU freshman cornerback will be tested vs OU

By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer

Derek Stingley Jr. sat flanked by the Heisman Trophy favorite and LSU coach Ed Orgeron, as usual the youngster in the group.

Quarterback Joe Burrow even felt compelled to offer a reminder about the Tigers cornerback after both had starring roles in the Southeastern Conference championship game.

“In case anybody forgets, Derek is a freshman. In case anybody forgets that,” Burrow said. “I forget it a lot.”

It’s easy to forget.

Stingley quickly progressed from top recruit to a centerpiece of the top-ranked Tigers’defense. He had two interceptions in the title game win over Georgia in Atlanta, setting up a playoff semifinal showdown with Jalen Hurts and No. 4 Oklahoma.

