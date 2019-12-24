LSU could be missing top rusher against Sooners

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Top-ranked LSU’s leading rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire is off crutches but still may miss Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against No. 4 Oklahoma.

The Sooners, meanwhile, will be missing starting defensive end Ronnie Perkins and two backups due to suspensions.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury in practice last week. He was only an observer for LSU’s first practice in Atlanta on Monday. He leads the undefeated Tigers (13-0) with 1,290 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron says Edwards-Helaire is “a little bit better” and he described the running back’s status as day to day.

