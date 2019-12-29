LSU blows out Sooners in semifinals

By KEVIN GRAY, Ledger correspondent

ATLANTA – Frustration continued in the playoffs for the Oklahoma Sooners as they suffered their third straight loss in the quarterfinal round.

No. 1 LSU completely dominated the No. 4 Sooners 63-28 in the 2019 College Football Playoffs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game wasn’t really as close as the final score. The Tigers led 21-7 after one quarter and 49-14 at halftime as Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Borrow threw for seven TDs in the first half alone. He finished the game 29 of 39 with 493 yards passing and eight total touchdowns.

Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. The update has exclusive content and is available to subscribers to the newsletter. Subscribers also receive our weekly e-edition for free.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.