LSU blows out Sooners in semifinals

Home 2019 December LSU blows out Sooners in semifinals

OU quarterback Jalen Hurts scores a touchdown for the Sooners in their loss to LSU Saturday. Photo by Jason Gray

By KEVIN GRAY, Ledger correspondent

ATLANTA – Frustration continued in the playoffs for the Oklahoma Sooners as they suffered their third straight loss in the quarterfinal round.

No. 1 LSU completely dominated the No. 4 Sooners 63-28 in the 2019 College Football Playoffs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  The game wasn’t really as close as the final score. The Tigers led 21-7 after one quarter and 49-14 at halftime as Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Borrow threw for seven TDs in the first half alone. He finished the game 29 of 39 with 493 yards passing and eight total touchdowns.

