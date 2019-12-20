Howe downs LeFlore twice

HOWE—Howe closed out the first semester with a pair of wins over LeFlore Thursday night.

It was Howe’s homecoming and the Lions won the opener over LeFlore, 77-52, while Howe’s girls completed the sweep with a 69-50 win over the Lady Savages.

Howe’s boys improve to 11-0 while the Lady Lions are 9-2. LeFlore’s boys are 4-8 and the girls are 11-2. Howe hosts Talihina Jan. 3 while LeFlore visits McCurtain Jan. 6.

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

