Howe downs LeFlore twice

HOWE—Howe closed out the first semester with a pair of wins over LeFlore Thursday night.

It was Howe’s homecoming and the Lions won the opener over LeFlore, 77-52, while Howe’s girls completed the sweep with a 69-50 win over the Lady Savages.

Howe’s boys improve to 11-0 while the Lady Lions are 9-2. LeFlore’s boys are 4-8 and the girls are 11-2. Howe hosts Talihina Jan. 3 while LeFlore visits McCurtain Jan. 6.

Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. This is our free Friday edition so all the content is free. The update has exclusive content and is available to subscribers to the newsletter. Subscribers also receive our weekly e-edition for free. You can subscribe to our daily newsletter at https://heavenerledger.substack.com/.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.