Heavener splits games in Classic

Home 2019 December Heavener splits games in Classic

ALMA, Ark.—Heavener split its two games at the Citizens Bank Airedale Classic in Alma, Arkansas Friday morning.

The Lady Wolves improved to 6-1 with a 42-28 win over West Fork, Arkansas, while the Wolves fell to West Fork, 48-38.

Heavener’s girls play the Alma-Greenland winner in one semifinal Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Wolves (3-4) play in a loser’s bracket game Saturday at 2 p.m. against the Alma-Greenland loser.

See the whole story HERE on the Ledger’s morning newsletter.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Basketball, Heavener, Sports / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
Heavener splits senior night games with Stigler
Pocola sweeps games from Heavener
Alma wins big over Heavener
Read More
Poteau wins twice over Heavener
Read More
Lady Wolves advance to championship game
Read More
Heavener, Arkoma split LCT games
Read More
Heavener, Pocola split Friday’s games
Read More
Hartshorne sweeps games at Heavener

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar