Heavener splits games in Classic

ALMA, Ark.—Heavener split its two games at the Citizens Bank Airedale Classic in Alma, Arkansas Friday morning.

The Lady Wolves improved to 6-1 with a 42-28 win over West Fork, Arkansas, while the Wolves fell to West Fork, 48-38.

Heavener’s girls play the Alma-Greenland winner in one semifinal Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Wolves (3-4) play in a loser’s bracket game Saturday at 2 p.m. against the Alma-Greenland loser.

