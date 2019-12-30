Heavener loses twice in Classic

ALMA, Ark.—Both Heavener basketball teams lost their games Saturday in the Citizens Bank Airedale Classic in Alma.

The Lady Wolves lost to host Alma, 58-39 in a semifinal game, while the Wolves were eliminated from the tournament with a 68-44 loss to Greenland, Arkansas, in a loser’s bracket contest.

Heavener’s girls (6-2) play Bauxite, Arkansas, at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the third-place game. The Wolves are 3-5. Heavener visits Hartshorne Friday.

