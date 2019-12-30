Heavener loses twice in Classic

Home 2019 December Heavener loses twice in Classic

ALMA, Ark.—Both Heavener basketball teams lost their games Saturday in the Citizens Bank Airedale Classic in Alma.

The Lady Wolves lost to host Alma, 58-39 in a semifinal game, while the Wolves were eliminated from the tournament with a 68-44 loss to Greenland, Arkansas, in a loser’s bracket contest.

Heavener’s girls (6-2) play Bauxite, Arkansas, at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the third-place game. The Wolves are 3-5. Heavener visits Hartshorne Friday.

Read the whole story on ledgerlcj.com HERE.. Or the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. Subscribers to both publications also receive the Ledger’s e-edition for free. Access to the website is only $3 per month and the newsletter is $5 per month, and also includes access to the website. Both versions have exclusive content available only to subscribers.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Basketball, Heavener, Sports / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
Heavener splits games with Wilburton
Read More
Heavener, Arkoma split LCT games
Read More
Hartshorne sweeps games at Heavener
Alma wins big over Heavener
Heavener, Arkoma start play in tournaments
Lady Wolves rally past Elkins
Heavener sweeps games at Stigler
Read More
Lady Wolves advance to championship game

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar