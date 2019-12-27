Heavener, Arkoma start play in tournaments

Heavener and Arkoma start play in Arkansas Tournaments Friday.

Heavener is competing in the Citizens Bank Airedale Classic in Alma, Arkansas, while Arkoma plays in the Bill Frye Classic at Mansfield, Arkansas.

Both Heavener teams play West Fork, Arkansas. The girls play at 9:30 a.m. with the boys playing at 11 a.m.

Alma boys

Alma girls

Winners play Saturday at 6:30 and 8 p.m. while the losers play again Saturday at 12:30 and 2 p.m.

The championship games are Monday at 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Bill Frye Classic brackets

Both Arkoma teams play Mansfield. The girls play at 6 p.m. while the boys take the court at 7:30 p.m. The Classic continues Saturday with the finals Monday.

