Grizzlies hang on to beat Thunder 110-97

By MURRAY EVANS Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — After what happened eight days earlier in the same arena, the Memphis Grizzlies took extra satisfaction in beating Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 and the Grizzlies held onto the lead this time in a 110-97 victory over the Thunder.

Tyus Jones added 15 points off the bench on 6-of-7 shooting for Memphis, which blew a 24-point third-quarter lead during its last visit to Oklahoma City on Dec. 18 and lost 126-122. That started a stretch in which the Grizzles dropped three out of four games.

Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. This is our free Friday edition so all the stories are available. The update has exclusive content and is available to subscribers to the newsletter. Subscribers also receive our weekly e-edition for free.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.