Girl injured in ATV accident

A 12-year-old girl was injured Friday afternoon in an ATV accident approximately eight miles east of Howe.

She was driving a 2014 Yamaha Viking ATV on private property when she struck a tree, went over an embankment and landed in a creek.

She was transported by private vehicle to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau, then transferred by ambulance to OU Children’s Hospital with Oklahoma City with head injuries.

Read the whole story on ledgerlcj.com HERE. Or the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. Subscribers to both publications also receive the Ledger’s e-edition for free. Access to the website is only $3 per month and the newsletter is $5 per month, and also includes access to the website. Both versions have exclusive content available only to subscribers.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.