Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul help Thunder win

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came home to Canada and matched his career high by banking in the winning basket.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points, Chris Paul had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Toronto Raptors 98-97 on Sunday night for their sixth win in seven games.

“It feels good but all of it, honestly, wouldn’t have meant anything if we didn’t win,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “That was the best feeling, knowing that we came out of here with a win.”

Nerlens Noel added 13 points and Darius Bazley had 11 to help the Thunder win their fifth straight in Toronto. Oklahoma City has won 11 of 15 overall.

