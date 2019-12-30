Funeral services planned for Melba Wilson

SPIRO—Funeral services for Melba Wilson, 92, of Spiro, are Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Victory Worship Center in Spiro.

Burial will follow at the United States Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

She was born May 18, 1927 in Spiro to Benjamin Reese and Annie (Dees) Carter and passed away Dec. 28, 2019 in Spiro.

Surviving family members are husband OM Wilson; daughter Regina Eoff and husband Earnest Toad; four granddaughters; one great grandchild; sister, Doris Davis; and brothers Gilbert Carter, and Harold Carter and wife Loretta.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sondra Strickland; and brother, Sam Carter.

