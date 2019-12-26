Funeral services planned for Arthur Winton

Home 2019 December Funeral services planned for Arthur Winton

SHADY POINT–Funeral Service for Arthur Paul Winton, 81 of Shady Point, are Monday at 10 a.m. at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro.

Burial will follow at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Oct. 14, 1938 in Blanco to Annie Marie (Tomlin) and Frank Lee Winton and passed away Dec. 25, 2019 in Pocola.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Surviving family members are his three sons Jerry Winton and wife Brenda, Joey Winton, and James Winton and wife Lola; two sisters Margie Harris and Thursey Harris Hanyan; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alma JoAnn (Mullen) Winton; daughter, Marcia Ann Brummett; daughter-in-law, Crystal Winton; and brother, Noble Winton.

/ Obituaries and death notices, Shady Point / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
Death notice for Steven Craig Bridges
Death notice for Michelle Rucker
Death notice for Loeva Smith of Spiro
Read More
Death notice for June McDonald of Spiro
Services planned for Dillan Sloan

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar