Funeral services planned for Arthur Winton

SHADY POINT–Funeral Service for Arthur Paul Winton, 81 of Shady Point, are Monday at 10 a.m. at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro.

Burial will follow at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Oct. 14, 1938 in Blanco to Annie Marie (Tomlin) and Frank Lee Winton and passed away Dec. 25, 2019 in Pocola.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Surviving family members are his three sons Jerry Winton and wife Brenda, Joey Winton, and James Winton and wife Lola; two sisters Margie Harris and Thursey Harris Hanyan; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alma JoAnn (Mullen) Winton; daughter, Marcia Ann Brummett; daughter-in-law, Crystal Winton; and brother, Noble Winton.