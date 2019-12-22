Fog advisory issued for Sunday morning

A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon Sunday for the area. Partly cloudy skies early in the day with skies clearing later in the day with a high of 53 degrees and a low of 30 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:22 a.m. with sunset at 5:11 p.m.

See the average and record temperatures for the day on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. The update has exclusive content and is available to subscribers to the newsletter. Subscribers also receive our weekly e-edition for free. You can subscribe to our daily newsletter at https://heavenerledger.substack.com/.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.