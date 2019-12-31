Edwards resigns as Detention Center director

By Ken Milam

News Correspondent

LeFlore County commissioners accepted a bid for repairs to the courthouse roof at their weekly meeting Monday.

The board also accepted the resignation of Donnie Edwards as LeFlore County Detention Center director. Edwards is taking over as sheriff following the retirement of Rob Seale, which was effective Dec. 31. Read Seale’s retirement announcement HERE.

Total Roofing Solutions of Fort Smith, Ark., was the sole bidder for the roof repairs. The company offered three options – full replacement of the damaged portion, a silicon coating or a basic overlay.

Commissioners opted for the full replacement at $23,600.

The portion of the roof to be replaced is over offices that house a vault and permanent records.

A representative of the company said work could begin by mid-January and take about two days.

Commission Chairman Lance Smith said the Detention Center Board would hire a new director. Edwards wills take over Seale’s post until he runs for the seat in the next sheriff election in 2020.

The commissioners also approved a lease-purchase agreement with John Vance Fleet Services and Central National Bank to acquire a new truck for the Haw Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Cos of the truck is $51,352.

In other business, the commissioners approved receiving and requisitioning officers submitted by the LeFlore County Health Department and approved a resolution allowing the county treasurer to reinvest public health surplus funds for January.